JI protests for protection of clauses in Election Laws, Constitution

Islamabad :Like other parts of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday staged a protest demonstration for protection of clauses in Election Laws and the Constitution of Pakistan.

The demonstration led by Central Naib Ameer of JI Mian Muhammad Aslam was also participated by Ameer of JI Islamabad Zubair Farooq Khan, Ameer of JI Rawalpindi district (rural) Shamsur Rehman Swati and a large of number of workers.

Addressing protesters, Mian Muhammad Aslam maintained that the Muslims of Pakistan were ready to give every sacrifice to safeguard faith in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (SAW). He warned the rulers to refrain from patronising elements to who wanted changes in clauses relating to Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) in Election Laws and Constitution.

The JI leader questioned as to why only the clauses which relates to the sensitive and vital religious issues were touched in the Election Bill, 2017. "It was not mistake or error rather it was done intentionally at behest of some elements," he said.

Zubair Farooq Khan and Shamsur Rehman said the nation would not pardon those who attempted changes in Election laws regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (SAW). They said it was JI Parliamentarian Sahibzada Tariqullah who raised the issue in the National Assembly and pointed out changes made in the law."The government should refrain from making changes in laws for the sake of its vested interests," they said.