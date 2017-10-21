Auto Market traders demand solution to issues

Islamabad :President of Auto Market Traders Welfare Association Raja Safeer Ahmad has said that the government representatives are doing only lip-service instead of resolving the long-standing issues of the traders.

He said Capital Development Authority (CDA) set up Auto Market in 1980 but due to lack of basic facilities the traders are not able to carry out business activities in a congenial environment.

"The quality of drinking water is so poor but there is no filtration plant in the Auto Market. Most of the streetlights have gone out of order and there is also not a single washroom for visitors," he said.

The civic authority has not initiated any development work in the Auto Market for a long time due to which there are broken roads and footpaths while streetlights, car parking, filtration plants and public toilets are also not available, he said. He said the concerned authorities should immediately install water filtration plant, repair streetlights and construct washrooms to give a better look to the Auto Market.