Police reluctant to register case

LAHORE :Despite tall claims by Lahore police, a bike rider is running from pillar to post to lodge an FIR of his bike which was stolen by unidentified thieves four days back from the limits of Lytton Road police.

As per complainant Mueed Ejaz, he parked his bike (LEN-8431) outside his Saadi Park, Lytton Road residence at around 9:30pm Tuesday. As soon as he came out of the house he found his motorcycle missing from the very spot where he had parked it. The matter was brought into the police notice right after the incident. Mueed submitted a complaint for the registration of an FIR against the unidentified thieves but despite lapse of four days, Lytton Road police did not register a case.

The complainant received a phone call from 042-99214850 on Wednesday and the caller asked him about the status of his complaint. Mueed informed the caller that he had been visiting the police station since the day of the incident but the police was reluctant to register the FIR.

The caller directed him to go to the Lytton Road police station and request the SI Dilbar Khan to talk to him. He went to the police station on Thursday and requested the SI to inform the caller about the status of his complaint. SI Dilbar warned him that if he (SI Dibar) talked to the caller, he would further delay in registering the FIR.

On Friday, the complainant Mueed visited the police station twice but to no avail so far. He has appealed to the DIG Operations, Lahore to look into the matter and direct the police to register the FIR.