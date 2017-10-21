Over 9,000 robbed in nine months

LAHORE :At least 9,000 citizens were deprived of cash, valuables, gold ornaments, cell phones, cars and motorcycles worth millions of rupees during the first nine months of the current year in the provincial metropolis.

According to the official data available with The News, at least 26 cases were registered under the offence of dacoity, 1810 of robbery, nine of car-snatching, 440 of car-lifting, 199 of bike-lifting, 3,840 of bike-lifting, 4 of other vehicle snatching, 276 of other vehicle lifting, 2,230 of burglary and 52 under the offence of 382 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The data shows that Sadar Division topped in crime against property with 1,982 cases out of which one incident was reported under dacoity, 336 of robbery, 6 car-snatching, 116 of car-lifting, 62 of bike-snatching, 785 of bike-lifting, 3 of other vehicle snatching, 42 other vehicle lifting, 620 of burglary and 11 registered under section 382 of PPC. The Cantt Division secured second position with 1,805 reported cases of crime against property. The registered cases included 11 of dacoity, 349 of robbery, 70 of car-lifting, 13 of bike-snatching, 740 of bike-lifting, 51 of other vehicle lifting, 560 of burglary and 15 cases registered under 382 of PPC. City Police division was calculated on third number with 1,721 cases. The registered cases included 4 of dacoity, 352 of robbery, 02 of car-snatching, 85 of car-lifting, 68 of bike-snatching, 838 of bike-lifting and 01 of other vehicle snatching, 78 of other vehicle lifting, 277 of burglary and 09 cases registered under section 382 of PPC.

Model Town Division bagged 4th position with 1,391 reported cases of crime against property. The registered cases included 4 of dacoity, 240 of robbery, 02 of car-snatching, 74 of car-lifting, 42 of bike-snatching, 596 of bike-lifting, 02 other vehicle snatching, 54 of other vehicle lifting, 376 of burglary and five cases registered under section 382 of PPC.

Iqbal Town remained number 5 with 1,087 reported cases. The registered cases included 04 of dacoity, 291 of robbery, 48 of car-lifting, 11 of bike-snatching, 482 of bike-lifting, 29 of bike-lifting, 215 of burglary and 05 of 382-PPC.

Civil Lines Division was last with 900 reported cases. The registered cases included 262 of robbery, 53 of car-lifting, 372 of bike-lifting, 32 of other vehicle lifting, 181 of burglary and six registered under section 382 of PPC.