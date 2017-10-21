CM, DG Rangers discuss PSL security

In a meeting at the CM House on Friday, the Sindh chief minister and the head of the Sindh Rangers discussed the security arrangements to be made for matches of the Pakistan Super League to be held in Karachi in February 2018.

Maj Gen Mohammad Saeed told the CM that he had met the PCB security in-charge to discuss the security standards PCB expects for PSL matches. “It would be no issue for us. Special security arrangements would be made as per the PCB’s standards and requirements,” the Rangers chief told CM Shah.

The chief minister and Rangers chief also discussed the ongoing targeted operation in the city and the results it had produced till now. CM Shah hailed the performance of all law enforcement agencies for securing activities related to Muharram and the Bohra community’s massive congregation in the city.

“All LEAs, through their coordinated efforts, ensured excellent security arrangements all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi, and made sure that these two major events passed peacefully,” said Shah.

The chief minister said the visit of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, brought over 35,000 visitors from different 30 countries to Karachi. Similarly, he said, there were thousands of Muharram majalis and mourning processions in the city and all credit was deserved by law enforcers for ensuring there was no untoward incident.