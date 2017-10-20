Family pension

Call it negligence or call it injustice, but nothing can change the state of an 83-year-old woman who has been deprived of family pension since 1960. Several applications have been sent to the relevant department, but to no avail. The entitlement of family pension is the legal right of the family members of the deceased.

Ideally, family members that are eligible to receive the pension shouldn’t have to wait for years. But in our country, humanity is disappearing day by day. Will anyone take notice of the situation?

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan (Rawalpindi)