Action to be taken against terrorists on actionable info: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said that Pakistan would take action against the terrorists on actionable information. During a weekly briefing, the FO said that Pakistan and US relations had improved particularly after the Pakistan Army recovered abducted US and Canadian citizens from the Taliban abductors.

As Pakistan readies for a visit next week by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Pakistan, the government is prepared for a “do more” lecture from the United States, but

refuses to publicly, at least, get provoked by some of the statements being heard from Washington.

The Foreign Office has not confirmed the dates for Tillerson’s visit but the US State Department told the media that the top diplomat would be traveling next week to Pakistan and India.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, in a hard-hitting statement said, “Pakistan has been a partner to the US at times. We value and respect that. But we cannot tolerate this government or any other government giving safe haven to terrorists who target the Americans.”

Spokesman at the Foreign Office, when asked for a response, shrugged aside these threats and remarked, “Regarding questions on the statement by the US envoy to the UN, we are focused on the positive developments as manifested in the statements made at the higher political levels”.

Tillerson too had remarked, “We expect Pakistan to take decisive action against militant groups based there that threaten its own people and the broader region.”The spokesman, pointing to high-level visits from the US, said this was the outcome of the meeting in September between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the US Vice President Mike Pence and the recent follow-up visit of the US delegation. These meetings were held before the recent assistance from Pakistan to recover US and Canadian hostages.

“Both the sides agreed to remain engaged at all levels. Senior-level visits from the US are expected as part of the understanding on bilateral engagements at various levels”, said the spokesman.

He added that besides these meetings, the recovery of the abducted couple has added “the cooperative spirit and optimism.”“We appreciate President Trump’s message on 14 October, which said that US was starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. He also thanked for Pakistan’s cooperation on many fronts. Many messages at various levels followed including the US vice president’s call to the prime minister”.

Pence had telephoned Abbasi to thank him for his government’s assistance in recovering US and Canadian hostages, calling it an “important development”, “but highlighted that cooperation against militant groups must be continued and sustained”.

The spokesman also did not comment directly on the confusion in the power corridors of Washington as it flip flops over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said that “this goes through disputed territory”, while the US State Department spokesperson welcomed the project saying, that CEPEC was good for the development of Pakistan.

“CPEC is a flagship project of One Belt One Road (OBOR), Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark initiative, and slated as a blueprint for regional connectivity and mutual benefit. OBOR has already won support of over a hundred countries and organisations, as reflected in a recent conference on OBOR, held in China a few months back”, said the spokesman.

He also did not reject reports that the government, because of external pressure, especially the EU, might review the death penalty.

“The review of existing laws, including those pertaining to capital punishment, is an ongoing process undertaken by the government. Any decision about our legal frameworks is taken on the basis of our fundamental principles of policies and in view of our national interest,” he clarified.