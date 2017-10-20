Vacuum in PML-N if Shahbaz not made president: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD: In a sign of revolt against the PML-N leadership, Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday suggested that ex-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should step down as the party president until he comes out of all the problems.

Addressing “Meet the Press” programme here, he suggested that the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif would be the best choice to lead the party. “It will be better for the PML-N if Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif takes over as the party president until Nawaz Sharif comes out of the problems,” he added. He said there will be a vacuum in the party if Shahbaz Sharif was not made the president. He said Shahbaz Sharif’s advice to the party should be accepted, as he was dealing with the public opinion in a better way.

Pirzada questioned if the present form of democracy would continue in which politicians continue to follow their leaders irrespective of what they do. He complained that he, along with 36 other members, was declared a terrorist but none of them could get justice. “It is parliament and not the army which should give us justice,” he said. He feared one day a US drone will attack the parliament since 37 terrorists were sitting there. He said injustice was increasing, causing unrest in the society. “We have to run after our leaders for resolution of minor issues concerning the masses,” he complained.