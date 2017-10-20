Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Former MPA joins PPP

Former MPA joins PPP

LAHORE: Former MPA of Muslim League from Swat, Dost Muhammad Khan, Thursday announced joining the PPP, and reposed his confidence in PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP head Asif Ali Zardari.  The former MPA called on Asif Ali Zardari and joined the PPP in the presence of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other leaders at Bilawal House.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement