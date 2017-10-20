Former MPA joins PPP

LAHORE: Former MPA of Muslim League from Swat, Dost Muhammad Khan, Thursday announced joining the PPP, and reposed his confidence in PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP head Asif Ali Zardari. The former MPA called on Asif Ali Zardari and joined the PPP in the presence of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other leaders at Bilawal House.