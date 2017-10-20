Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MR
Monitoring Report
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

ECP issues warning to PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry

ECP issues warning to PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The ECP issued a warning to the PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Thursday, Geo News reported. 

“If the PTI member does not change his tone then legal proceeding will be initiated against him,” the ECP spokesperson said. ECP spokesperson also said Fawad Chaudhry wanted to hold a one-on-one meeting with the chief election commissioner. However, when he wasn’t granted the permission, Fawad badmouthed against him. “ECP won’t be blackmailed by any political party,” the spokesperson added. 

On Tuesday, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry had spoken about the cars owned by chief election commissioner while talking to media outside the Supreme Court. He had remarked that as soon as chief election commissioner assumed office he bought himself two new Land Cruisers from the national treasury. However, the ECP ssued a statement condemning these remarks.  The ECP explained that after a government car is considered ‘dysfunctional’ then it is auctioned off and that money is added to the national treasury. The new cars were purchased from the money obtained from selling old cars, it said. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement