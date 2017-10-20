ECP issues warning to PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The ECP issued a warning to the PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Thursday, Geo News reported.

“If the PTI member does not change his tone then legal proceeding will be initiated against him,” the ECP spokesperson said. ECP spokesperson also said Fawad Chaudhry wanted to hold a one-on-one meeting with the chief election commissioner. However, when he wasn’t granted the permission, Fawad badmouthed against him. “ECP won’t be blackmailed by any political party,” the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry had spoken about the cars owned by chief election commissioner while talking to media outside the Supreme Court. He had remarked that as soon as chief election commissioner assumed office he bought himself two new Land Cruisers from the national treasury. However, the ECP ssued a statement condemning these remarks. The ECP explained that after a government car is considered ‘dysfunctional’ then it is auctioned off and that money is added to the national treasury. The new cars were purchased from the money obtained from selling old cars, it said.