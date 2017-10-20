Appeal

Rawalpindi: A widow, Ashraf Jan, resident of Attock, needs financial help for the marriage of her daughter. She has appealed to the philanthropists to help her out in this cause as she has to arrange for the dowry of her daughter.

Ashraf Jan has got three daughters and a son who is a daily wage labourer and unable to afford expense of the marriage as he is hardly bearing kitchen expenses of her family.

Marriage of her daughter is expected next month and all depends if she could arrange for some money in this regard. Widow Ashraf jan needs Rs150,000 to Rs200,000 for this purpose and she has requested well of people to help her.

Her financial situation and poor conditions could be seen and verified and in case someone wants to help. She could be contacted at 0310-5748650.