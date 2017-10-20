Fri October 20, 2017
Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
October 20, 2017

NDMA, APDC launch project for developing resilience

Islamabad :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan and Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) have jointly launched a 16-month project aimed at strengthening institutions for developing resilience in Pakistan.

Senior government officials from NDMA, Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Climate Change, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Meteorological Department, and Planning Commission attended the first of an advanced disaster resilience training course in Islamabad on Thursday which also marked the official beginning of the project. A high level policy dialogue with development partners will also be organized this week.

The World Bank has provided the financial support under the EU-South Asia Capacity Building for Disaster Risk Management Program, which is administered by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery.

