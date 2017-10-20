Transfers

The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Thursday. According to the notification AC Muridkay Muhammad Arshad has been posted as Section Officer (SO) Higher Education, AC Safdarabad Zarar Dastgeer as AC Muridkay, DMO Sheikhupura Mushtaq Ahmed as AC Safdarabad and Officer on Special Duty Waqar Ahmed as SO Schools Education.