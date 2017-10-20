tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Thursday. According to the notification AC Muridkay Muhammad Arshad has been posted as Section Officer (SO) Higher Education, AC Safdarabad Zarar Dastgeer as AC Muridkay, DMO Sheikhupura Mushtaq Ahmed as AC Safdarabad and Officer on Special Duty Waqar Ahmed as SO Schools Education.
The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of four officers on Thursday. According to the notification AC Muridkay Muhammad Arshad has been posted as Section Officer (SO) Higher Education, AC Safdarabad Zarar Dastgeer as AC Muridkay, DMO Sheikhupura Mushtaq Ahmed as AC Safdarabad and Officer on Special Duty Waqar Ahmed as SO Schools Education.
Comments