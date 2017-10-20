CITY PULSE

Unver Shafi Khan’s art show

Koel Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition featuring works by Unver Shafi Khan.

Khan’s recent paintings are based on oil and acrylic media.

The show opens on Thursday, Oct 26 and continues until Wednesday, Nov 8 from 5pm to 8pm at the Koel gallery.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

Short Stories

Salman Toor’s solo show titled “Short Stories” is running at the Canvas Gallery.

Toor’s figurative paintings are fantasies mixing autobiography with inspiration from literary fiction, such as the stories of Daniyal Mueenuddin and the short stories of Anton Chekhov. These paintings are a testament to Toor's incredible skill and the result of a complicated relationship with Western Art History

The show remains open daily until Thursday, Oct 26 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday)

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

BAYMUN

Bay View School and College is organising a three-day Model United Nations conference. The event features debates on pressing issues faced by the world.

The conference starts at 8am daily from Friday, Oct 20 to Sunday, Oct 22. Jang Media Group is the official partner of the summit.

Call 021-35879411 for more information.

Book Launch: Candle in the Wind

PeaceNiche/T2F founder, Sabeen Mahmud, was assassinated on April 24, 2015. The whole world was astonished and shocked. There were memorials for her in Pakistan, India, UK, USA, Canada, Bangladesh, Morocco and more.

Lots of newspapers followed her tragic death and many stories written by friends and others came out. Several people wrote poems that celebrated Sabeen's courage.

Zulfiqar Halepoto collected as many news pieces as well as friends stories and poems from Pakistan's Urdu, Sindhi, English newspapers.

This evening on Thursday, October 26 at 5.30 pm, Halepoto's book will be launched and some friends will speak at the T2F.

Call 021-35389043 for more information.