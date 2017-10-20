Nine-year-old girl rescued, kidnapper arrested

A nine-year-old girl was rescued and the kidnapper arrested in a raid conducted by the Mobina Town police at Ayub Goth, on Thursday.

SP Gadap Chaudhry Saifullah told The News that a team of police officials were sent to the location in Ayub Goth on an informer’s lead that a scrap dealer had brought a minor girl to his home. The SP identified the girl as Sumayya, daughter of Sohni Masih, and the kidnapper as Mushtaq, son of Ghulam Sawar.

The police officials added that Mushtaq was a scrap dealer and in his statement to police, confessed kidnapping the girl to subject her to rape. However, the girl was rescued by the police in time, he claimed.