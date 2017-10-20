Cotton improves

Karachi: Active trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,150/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,591/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,295/maund and Rs6,746/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity decreased in the market after cotton arrivals showed an increase of 36 percent. “Around 50 percent lint had already arrived in the market,” he added.

A total of 19 transactions were recorded of around 15,000 bales at a price of Rs6,050 to Rs6,300/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Shahdadpur, Rohri, Haroonabad, Chistian, Faqirwali, Chichawatni, Fort Abbas and Sadiqabad.