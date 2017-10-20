Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Oil stable

Oil stable

Singapore/Tokyo: Oil prices were stable on Thursday, supported by ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, tensions in the Middle East and lower U.S. production due to hurricane-enforced closures.

Brent crude futures were at $58.19 at 0641 GMT, close to their last close, and around 30 percent above mid-year levels. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $52.03 per barrel, also close to its last settlement, but almost a quarter higher than in June.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 13, to 456.49 million barrels. U.S. output slumped by 11 percent from the previous week to 8.4 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since June 2014 as production had to be shut because of Hurricane Nate, which hit the U.S. Gulf Coast earlier in October.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement