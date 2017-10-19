Four Major Generals promoted as Lt General

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday announced the promotion of four major generals to the rank of Lieutenant General. Those promoted include Major General Majid Ehsan, Major General Aamir Abbasi, Major General Abdullah Dogar and Major General Hamooduz Zaman, the ISPR said.

Major General Majid Ehsan is presently serving as Vice Chief of General Staff and after promotion as Lieutenant General has been posted as President National Defence University (NDU). Major General Abdullah Dogar is presently Commandant Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, and after promotion, he has been appointed Corps Commander, Multan. Major General Majid Ehsan and Major General Aamir Abbasi are presently Commandant Command and Staff College, Quetta. are on top of the seniority list following already superseded two star generals. With promotion of Major General Abdullah Dogar and Major General Hamooduz Zaman currently DG Weapons and Equipment at GHQ, two other two-star generals have been superseded.