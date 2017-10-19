SC adjourns Justice Shaukat case indefinitely

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case filed by sitting judge of Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui without proceedings for an indefinite period. A division bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case. Petitioner Justice Siddiqui has prayed for an open trial before Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) over alleged charges of misconduct against him.

On October 5, Justice Siddiqui who is facing the SJC proceedings for alleged misconduct filed a constitutional petition before the Supreme Court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution in the matter, making the Council and the Federation as respondents.