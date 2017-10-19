107,000 litre adulterated milk discarded across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has discarded 107000 litres of adulterated milk by erecting screening check-posts on entry and exit points of various cities across province Wednesday.

Ensuring the healthy Punjab vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, under the supervision of Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal, food safety teams set up pickets and checked hundreds of vehicles carrying milk.

PFA teams set up pickets at eight points including Gajju Matta, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobtian Chowk, Saggian and other entry points of the city and checked milk which was being transported for sale in Lahore. During action, 21216 litres adulterated milk was wasted.

In Rawalpindi Division, as many as 29000 litres of milk recovered from dozens of vehicles was discarded on the spot. While taking action in Multan, 24,000 litres of milk recovered from 11 vehicles was also spilt on the spot. In addition, 9000 litres milk confiscated from 14 vehicles in Gujranwala and 16,000 litres seized from Faisalabad Division was wasted.

PFA DG said operation was held in 140 tehsils of 36 districts of Punjab simultaneously. PFA is planning to establish pasteurisation plants in collaboration with the Punjab government. The purpose of the plants is to curb milk adulteration whereas sale of loose milk will be completely banned within five years immediately after launching pasteurisation plants. He further said PFA is utilising all resources and taking strict action against milk adulteration mafia to control sale of tainted milk. He said milk was discarded over proved adulteration of chemical in milk and presence of water during milk sample testing.