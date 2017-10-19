Conduct investigations on scientific lines, NAB chairman directs officials

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Wednesday directed the Bureau officials to complete investigations by following rules and regulations and with use of scientific techniques.

He said this while reviewing the performance of Operation Division of NAB at its headquarters. He said NAB was established to end corruption and recover looted money from the corrupt people and bring it into the national exchequer. The officers working in NAB did not belong to any party or person but belong to NAB and the state, he added. He said NAB should work on the basis of transparency, gather the evidences and complete inquiries and investigations so that corrupt elements could be sentenced by Accountability Courts, High Courts and Supreme Court on basis of solid proofs. The proper prosecution of cases would increase reputation of NAB, he added.

He said his top priority was the policy of zero tolerance and self accountability for ending corruption. He said he himself would monitor the cases of promotion of officers. He would also look into the cases of deputation in NAB to ensure that everybody was in NAB on deputation on the basis of his education and experience.

He said NAB was not established for taking political revenge and for promoting wishes of anybody. It would be ensured that NAB officials worked as a team and with anew passion, energy and commitment.

The NAB chairman said a time of ten months was fixed for filing of a reference and the time line for cases would be strictly observed. Justice (r) Javed said every effort would be made to arrest proclaimed offenders and wanted persons. He said he would personally supervise the filing of references in the accountability courts so that demands of justice were met. He said "Allah Almighty decides the matters of honour and dishonour for men and everybody is first answerable to his conscience.

If you are performing your duties with honesty and sincerity, then your conscience will be satisfied and expectations of the people will also be met. "He said NAB officials had the responsibility to end corruption from the country and they should work according to the law to curb the menace of corruption.