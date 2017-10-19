Saif powers Cams Second Year Clifton to big win

KARACHI: Saif Qamar’s all-round show steered Cams Second Year Clifton to a 117-run victory over Cams First Year Clifton in their match of the Inter Cams T20 Cricket Tournament here on Wednesday.Batting first, Cams Second Year were all out for 177 in the allotted 20 overs. Saif scored 56 runs from 30 balls. Varun Kumar bagged four wickets for Cams First Year.In reply, Cams First Year perished for 60 in the 14th over. Bilal and Shayan were the only batsmen who could enter double figures as they made 26 and 10 respectively. Saif took three wickets.