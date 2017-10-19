39,600 traffic rules’ violators ticketed

LAHORE :CCPO Amin Wains reviewed combined operation against improper number plates in a meeting at Punjab Safe City Authority on Wednesday.

Punjab Safe City Authority MD DIG Ali Amir Malik, DIG Zulfiqar Hameed and ETO Adeel Amjad were present while RPOs of Gujranwala and Faisalabad participated through a video link.

Lahore CTO Rai Ijaz briefed the meeting about the action taken against violators during the last two weeks. According to the performance report, City Traffic Police issued 39,600 challans, collected 955,4000 fine, registered four FIRs against the manufacturers of illegal number plates, distributed 50,000 brochures and pamphlets, delivers 94 lectures in educational institutions, organised 12 seminars and three awareness walks, displayed 2,000 banners and steamers and removed 15,000 number plates. City Traffic Police held meetings with car dealers to ensure promote computerised number plates. Education Unit set up 24 camps and arranged walk with rickshaw drivers by pasting 5,000 flexes, the CTO said and added combined operation of traffic police and excise department during which traffic police issues challans and excise officials remove number plates. CCPO Amin Wains asked officers to expand the operation in the adjoining districts. He directed RPOs and ETOs to devise effective strategy to cope with the situation. Punjab Highway Patrol foiled three dacoity bids and arrested a motorcycle snatcher, returned 20 bags of peanuts worth Rs 100,000 to a truck driver, registered 837 cases against commuters for traffic rules violators and arrested 18 drunkards.

PHP: PHP post 93/B on receiving information reached the spot and arrested two dacoits and recovered cash and a mobile phone. PHP post 88/12-L arrested four dacoits Mohsin Raza, M Usman, Abu Sufyan, Irfan and recovered from them three riffles, one pistol, 30 bullets and Patrolling Post Hattar arrested two dacoits and recovered arms. Patrolling Post Saho Wala arrested a motorbike snatcher, Babar Ali, and recovered motorcycle STL-5276 from his possession. PHP Post Chowk Girot received information that truck driver Tanveer Hussain informed that 20 bags of peanuts stolen from his truck. PHP team moved towards Chowk Girot and collected all bags and handed over them to the truck driver. PHP registered 837 cases against traffic violators and seized 14 motorbikers on using fake registration or green number plates.