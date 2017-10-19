Gold surges

Bengaluru: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday from a one-week low with the dollar holding steady, but speculation that President Donald Trump might pick a policy hawk to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the metal.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,286.10 an ounce at 0053 GMT. It hit a one-week low of $1,281.31 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 percent at $1,288.3 per ounce. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was little changed at 93.449 after gaining for four straight days.

Asian shares consolidated recent gains and currencies kept to tight ranges on Wednesday as investors waited to see what policies might emerge from China´s Communist Party conference.