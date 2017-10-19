Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee stable

Rupee stable

The rupee remained steady against the dollar in dull trading activity on Wednesday, currency dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.40/dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels in the interbank foreign exchange market. “Trading activity remained dull as market participants remained stuck to their present position due to prevalent sluggish demand for the foreign exchange,” a dealer said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement