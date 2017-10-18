FBISE HSSC supplementary exams from Oct 24

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will conduct Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Supplementary Examination 2017 from October 24.

FBISE has dispatched roll number slips of the candidates appearing in the said examination at the addresses given by them in the admission forms. If roll number slip is not received by any candidate, he or she should download the same from FBISE website i.e www.fbise.edu.pk.

In case of any difficulty in this regard, the candidate may contact the following officers of the board, Controller of Examinations (Conduct) on 051-9269506, Deputy Controller of Examinations (HSSC-Conduct) on 051-9269519, Assistant Controller of Examinations (HSSC-Conduct) on 051-9269541, Assistant Secretary (One Window Cell) on 051-9269551 and Superintendent (HSSC Conduct) on 051-9269555. —