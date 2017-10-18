National Law Moot held

Islamabad: Bahria University has organised National Law Moot Competition2017 at Islamabad Campus with collaboration of US Embassy and the Ministry of Human Rights. Mooting is a regional platform for young and emerging law students to train their youthful and enthusiastic minds. In competition mock law trials were presented by participants to compete with teams, leading to learn the basics of arguing and differentiating legal arguments emotionally.

Twelve teams participated from all over the Pakistan in the competition from which Quaid-e-Azam Law College, Lahore was declared as the winner of the National Law Moot competition. Farhana Qamar, Member, National Assembly of Pakistan, was the chief guest with Zulfiqar Ali, director Human Rights, Ministry of Human Rights.

The judges of the competition were renowned personalities from judiciary and law including Muhammad Sohail, Civil Judge Islamabad, Zeeshan Hashmi, Advocate Lahore High Court, Sibah Farooq, Advocate High Court, Islamabad, Anum Abbassi, Advocate, Islamabad and Zahra, Advocate Islamabad.