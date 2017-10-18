Two suspended over childbirth on road

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir visited THQ Hospital, Raiwind, to probe into the incident of childbirth on a road due to non availability of gynaecologist.

Taking strict action in view of the incident, the minister suspended gynaecologist Dr Asma and MS Dr Aamir Mufti. He also ordered recovery of Rs 60,000 p/m special pay from the gynaecologist for not performing her duties.

The management contract of the hospital with a private university has also been cancelled with immediate effect. The Health Department has taken over the management of the hospital.

The minister was accompanied by Health Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Asim Altaf, Punjab Health Facilities Management Company CEO Muhammad Ali Amer, Dr Nadeem Suhail and other officers.The minister also visited the residence of the woman, Ms Sumaira.

criticised: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab leader Ejaz Chaudhry has severely criticised PML-N government for its tall claims of good governance. Commenting on the incident in which a woman gave birth to a child on a road outside a hospital in Raiwind, Ejaz Chaudhry slammed the Punjab chief minister and said there was shortage of staff in government-run medical centres and lack of medical facilities.

The PTI leader said that even in the provincial capital, the level of governance could well be assessed from such incidents and it was obvious that there was no protection for the people living in other parts of province.