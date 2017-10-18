Wed October 18, 2017
Business

October 18, 2017

PFIA to stage protest tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has announced to stage a protest demonstration on October 19 (Thursday) against the levy of regulatory duty, a statement said. Taking strong exception of levying regulatory duty on several items, including food and dairy products by the government, the PIFA has demanded for its immediate withdrawal, it added.  PFIA president Anjum Nisar and patron-in-chief Naseem Ahmad Chawla said that unnecessary and lavish items should be discouraged by levying regulatory duty, but food items, especially FMCG sector should not be taxed.

