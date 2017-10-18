M.M ALAM- Lahore outlet

LAHORE: Shoe Box has opened its new outlet on M.M Alam Road, Lahore. Mr. Omar Saeed CEO was the Chief Guest, country head Mr.Kashif Khawaja along with senior members of management were also present at the occasion. The event was successfully held and it was attended by renowned names from media including celebrities, bloggers and socialites.

Shoe box is a project of Service Industries Limited. It is a venture into providing a shopping experience for the entire family under one roof; The brand has successfully established its identity as a multi-brand store with international and local brands showcased at one platform. The brands are as follows.***