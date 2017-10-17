SC summons record of SCBA Housing Society

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday summoned the record of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Housing Society of 2012 in order to comprehend the case.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Mazhar Mian Khel and Justice Qazi Faez Esa heard the case. President SC Bar Association Rasheed A Razvi, General Secretary Aftab Bajwa along with other office-bearers appeared in the court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that this case was highlighted in the news reports nowadays but the court did not encourage such things. He said that Justice Qazi Faez Esa first time joined the bench and he did not know about the background of this case regarding acquiring of land.

Rasheed A Razvi told the court that they had filed contempt of court on the previous court order. On it, Justice Qazi Faez Esa said they should provide them copies of previous order so that the court could understand the case. Rasheed A Razvi said that presently they did not carry its copy. Later, the court, while summoning the record of 2012 of Supreme Court Bar Housing Society adjourned hearing of the case for one week.