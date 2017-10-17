AIOU entry test for MBA/MPA on Oct 24

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold entry test for admission in COL-Executive MBA/MPA programme for the Semester Autumn, 2017 on October 24, at 10:00 a.m.at its main campus (Academic Complex).

The test will also be held at the regional campuses in Abbottabad, Rahimyar Khan, Gujranwala, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Sahiwal, Faisalbad, Sukkur, Sialkot & Sargodha.

Call letters, e-mail and SMS to all eligible students for participation in the entry test have been sent. Those who have not received the call letter are advised to contact the nearest office of the AIOU or the Department of COL MBA/MPA Programme, Room no. 1, Block 13 personally or on phone no. 051-9250090 or 051-9057840, 9057229.