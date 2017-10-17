PTI believes in rule of law: Sarwar

LAHORE :PTI leader Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said "Corruption Bachao Jamhooriyat Mukaao" slogan has become the agenda of PML-N.

Addressing the party workers’ gathering hosted by PTI leader Naeem Haider Butt, Sarwar said the PML-N is putting all the system and democracy on stake to save its corruption. Today, he said democracy is being threatened by the flawed policies of rulers, adding the PTI believes in the rule of law and across the board accountability.

People from different parties are joining the PTI due to Imran’s popularity and his principled politics, he said. The gathering was also addressed by PTI Urban Lahore head Waleed Iqbal. Some members of PPP and PML announced joining the PTI, said a press release issued by the PTI.