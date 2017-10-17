KDA workers warned against absenteeism

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Samiuddin Siddiqi has ordered strict action against employees found guilty of unauthorised absences or habitual absenteeism, said a statement on Monday.

During his visit to different KDA offices at Civic Centre, Siddiqi suspended an assistance secretary and issued warning letters to others. He directed all officers to be punctual and said that would check their attendance record in the days to come.

KDA secretary Taufeeq Ahmed Soomro, director recovery Fazeel Bukhari, Chief security officer Rao Muhammad Tariq, Civic Centre executive engineer Zahid Hussain, staff officer Nadeem Zahid and others were also present. —