Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Weapons found in graveyard, vacant house

Weapons found in graveyard, vacant house

The Sindh Rangers recovered two separate weapons caches in different operations conducted in the city’ District Central on Monday. 

A Rangers spokesman said they had received intelligence that anti-state miscreants had buried a sizable cache of weapons in the Liaquatabad area. Acting on the information, a raid was carried out and the weapons were found buried in a graveyard in Haji Mureed Goth, Liaquatabad. 

The weapons found were a 7mm rifle, an 8mm rifle, one 555-bore revolver, a .22 pistol, a 30-bore pistol, eight magazines and more than 300 bullets.

The spokesman said Rangers found 12 30-bore pistols, five hand grenades and more than 200 bullets from a vacant house in Nazimabad. The weapons had been hidden by activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement