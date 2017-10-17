Weapons found in graveyard, vacant house

The Sindh Rangers recovered two separate weapons caches in different operations conducted in the city’ District Central on Monday.

A Rangers spokesman said they had received intelligence that anti-state miscreants had buried a sizable cache of weapons in the Liaquatabad area. Acting on the information, a raid was carried out and the weapons were found buried in a graveyard in Haji Mureed Goth, Liaquatabad.

The weapons found were a 7mm rifle, an 8mm rifle, one 555-bore revolver, a .22 pistol, a 30-bore pistol, eight magazines and more than 300 bullets.

The spokesman said Rangers found 12 30-bore pistols, five hand grenades and more than 200 bullets from a vacant house in Nazimabad. The weapons had been hidden by activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London.