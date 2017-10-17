Weapons found in graveyard, vacant house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh Rangers recovered two separate weapons caches in different operations conducted in the city’ District Central on Monday.
A Rangers spokesman said they had received intelligence that anti-state miscreants had buried a sizable cache of weapons in the Liaquatabad area. Acting on the information, a raid was carried out and the weapons were found buried in a graveyard in Haji Mureed Goth, Liaquatabad.
The weapons found were a 7mm rifle, an 8mm rifle, one 555-bore revolver, a .22 pistol, a 30-bore pistol, eight magazines and more than 300 bullets.
The spokesman said Rangers found 12 30-bore pistols, five hand grenades and more than 200 bullets from a vacant house in Nazimabad. The weapons had been hidden by activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London.
