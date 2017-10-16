No smoking

Although the government has taken a few actions to put a ban on smoking in public, so far the University of Karachi hasn’t done anything to deal with the menace. Students who smoke have left no space for others to breathe smoke-free air. It is so shocking to know that an institute that gives education lacks behind on educating such important matters.

It is mandatory to impose heavy fines on those who smoke in corridors of the university to abstain them from smoking. The administration should construct a separate smoking room that must be situated at a far corner so that other people are not harmed by passive smoking. Steps should be taken to make the university cigarette-free.

Ruqaiya Zahid (Karachi)