Garbage crisis

People love to keep their homes clean, but they don’t think twice before polluting the city. People do not want heaps of garbage scattered in their homes so they take the trash out and dump it carelessly on streets. The improper disposal of garbage is the main reason for the persistent garbage crisis. Several other diseases including malaria, typhoid and various infectious diseases are caused by unattended heaps of garbage. In our country, one can easily observe the overflowing bins and heaps of garbage beside the roads and in markets. They are an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. On the other hand, exposure to hazardous waste can affect human health. A good example of city suffering from unhygienic condition was Surat in India, where a pneumonic plague epidemic broke out in 1994, leading to the death of 52.

Disposing and dumping garbage carelessly not only contributes to land pollution, but also adds to air pollution. The harmful gases produced when garbage is burnt pollute the environment. This form of pollution is the main reason for bacterial diseases. The key solution to garbage pollution lies in proper management of solid waste. Awareness campaigns should be conducted regarding the hazards of garbage pollution and its adverse impacts on health and environment. The concerned authorities should ensure that the people responsible for cleaning the city are performing their duty honestly.

Fida Umrani (Hub Chowki)