One killed, 21 injured in road incident

NOWSHERA: A woman was killed and 21 other persons sustained injuries in a road mishap here on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said a passengers van was heading to Kaka Sahib from Nowshera city when it plunged into a ditch on Kaka Sahib Road due to some technical faults. A woman identified as Dildara, wife of Shah Badshah, was killed on the spot while 22 other passengers sustained injuries in the incident.The locals rushed to the place and retrieved the body and shifted the injured persons to the District Headquarters Hospital and Qazi Medical Complex.