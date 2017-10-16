Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Woman killed in Timergara

Woman killed in Timergara

TIMERGARA: A woman hailing from Kalkot in Upper Dir was killed at Balambat here on Saturday night, official sources said. They said Nazia Bibi, 25, who was residing alone at a rented house at Balambat, was killed by unknown persons the previous night. They said Nazia Bibi was living alone at the rented house along with her five years old adopted son. The sources said the postmortem report showed that the killers had broken the neck of the slain woman. The police registered the case against unknown killers and further investigation was underway.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement