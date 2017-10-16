First phase of Hazara Motorway to be completed in December

MANSEHRA: Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousaf on Sunday said that first phase of Hazara Motorway from Burhan to Havelian would be completed in December this year.

"The prime minister will inaugurate the Burhan-Havelian Motorway in December this year, which would bring revolutionary economic changes in lives of the people in the division," the minister told a public meeting held in connection with inauguration of natural gas pipeline in Safada here on Sunday.

District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and nazim village council Safada Basharat Ali Swati were also in attendance. Sardar Yousaf said that natural gas was being supplied to remote parts of district. "The work on 12 diameter pipeline from Abbottabad to Mansehra is near completion, which would pave the way for supply of natural gas to more villages in the district," he added.