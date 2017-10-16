Shahbaz orders road project completion at fast pace

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the extension and expansion project of road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Hadyara drain needs to be completed with the same speed at which earlier projects have been completed.

This project, he said, would facilitate the people in their mobility and completion of the project would also help maintain smooth flow of traffic, coming from Multan and other cities to Lahore.

He was addressing a high-level meeting through video-link, which reviewed the road project. Addressing the meeting, the CM ordered for ensuring quality and speedy completion of project, even before the stipulated time period, as per norm of the Punjab government.

The CM also ordered for forming a steering committee under the supervision of provincial minister for planning and development and chief sectary, which will be responsible for implementation of all matters related to the project.

He also ordered for making effective alternative arrangements for traffic during implementation of the project. The Punjab government has introduced the culture of working 24 hours on the projects and same time schedule should be followed for this project, he added.

The National Highway Authority chairman briefed the meeting about the project. Provincial Minister Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, MNA Afzal Khokhar, chief secretary, and other officials attended the meeting through video-link.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said in a message on the World Food Day that the government, research and financial institutions, and civil society should have close interaction in order to ensure food security.

He said there was dire need for increasing awareness among people about enhancing food resources and taking measures for prevention of food wastage. The CM said the purpose of observing the day was to accelerate efforts for solving problems arising from food scarcity. He said the Punjab government was taking all necessary steps in this regard. The Punjab government has given historical Kisan package worth billion of rupees, he added.