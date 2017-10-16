Mon October 16, 2017
Lahore

October 16, 2017

Dry weather

Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said shallow westerly trough is affecting extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, upper Fata, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. No rainfall was observed anywhere in the country till Sunday evening. —

