Commissioner orders completion of uplift schemes by end of December

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Tallat Mehmood Gondal, MNA & Chairman PHA Malik Ibrar and Raja Javed Ikhlas Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment and Capital Administration and Development Division chaired DICC meeting at commissioner office, Rawalpindi to review the headway on the development schemes in Rawalpindi Division.

At this occasion Tallat Mehmood Gondal directed to ensure completion of development schemes initiated during 2016-17 by 31 December 2017. The development schemes under Phase-II may be identified, approved and tendering process be finalised before 31 October 2017 whereas completion certificates on PC-IVs be prepared within 3 months of the project completion and forwarded to Federal Government as per guidelines, he added.

Malik Ibrar added that Punjab government is vigilant to provide its people with better health, medical and education facilities for which enormous schemes have been initiated which after completion will surely be of great benefit for common people.

Moreover Raja Javed Ikhlas added that Government of Punjab is providing all-out resources to improve living standard of people nevertheless this can’t be achieved without the support of general public and their trust on government. It is now responsibility of the departments to execute the schemes within postulated time to make it fruitful for public, he added.

While briefing the meeting in detail about the ongoing schemes, Director Development and Finance Noreen Bashir shared that under phase-I there were 337 schemes for Rawalpindi district with a budget allocation of Rs140,000 amongst whom 199 schemes have been completed and 95% funds have been utilised yet. Under Phase-II there are 161 total schemes for Rawalpindi District out of which 4 are completed and work is in progress on remaining 157 schemes, she added. Additionally she said that Rs147,000 million has been allocated for each NA constituency under Phase-III. Shared details she said that a total of 124 schemes have been identified for Rawalpindi District amongst whom 42 schemes of NA-50, 52, 53, 54 and 56 have been approved while 82 schemes are under consideration. She also directed the concerned authorities to complete work within stipulated time.

Director Development and Finance Noureen Basheer, Deputy Director Development Saima Younis, MPA Malik Sheharyar, director colleges and heads of all concerned departments were present in the meeting. Deputy Commissioners Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal attended the meeting through video link.