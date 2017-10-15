Sons kill father for ‘molesting’ sisters

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his sons with the help of their friend in the Sher Shah area on Friday.

Sher Shah police station Head Mohrir Mehboob Tanoli told The News on Saturday that the murder was reported from Street No. 75, Jinnah Road.

A police team attended the crime scene and took the dead body to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for a postmortem examination.

The deceased was identified as Shakeel Ahmed, son of Jaleel Ahmed. Neighbours told the police that Shakeel’s sons had murdered him.

“On this revelation, police arrested three sons of Shakeel, namely Rizwan Ahmed, Nauman Ahmed and Faizan Ahmed, and their mutual friend, Zohaib,” said Head Mohrir Tanoli.

Late on Friday night, police registered an FIR under Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the four on behalf of state and started an investigation.

Tanoli said the brothers told police during the preliminary interrogation that they stabbed their father for sexually assaulting their sisters in their absence.

The accused said they had earlier caught their father red-handed in an objectionable position with their sisters, and warned him that they would kill him if he did that again.

They said they killed their father on Friday when he tried to molest one of their sisters in their absence.