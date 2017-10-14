Foreign intelligence agencies backing ISIS in Afghanistan

LAHORE: There is no official confirmation of the presence of ISIS in Pakistan, say Pakistan’s defence circles with a firm tone.

Talking to The News, these circles have disclosed that it is an established fact, though quite deplorable, that the top world intelligence agencies like RAW, CIA and MI6 are supporting ISIS in Afghanistan which has its impact on Pakistan too.

According to these sources, “We also understand that Afghanistan, India and USA would endeavour to snoop into Balochistan in order to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which an ingress would be needed by ISIS into Pakistan, as is the conviction and planning of the aforementioned prominent intelligence agencies”.

The ISIS strategy is focusing on the youth and this strategy enjoys the endorsement of the said agencies which continue formulating such plans on a constant footing aimed at destabilising the targeted people and countries. This trend of ISIS, targeting the young people, is a global phenomenon that is likely to persist, add the sources which have also given reference to a report about westerners of different age groups, mostly the youth, joining ISIS.

According to this report, about 5000 westerners have travelled to Iraq and Syria (many via Turkey) to join ISIS. Of these, more than 500 have come from the US, at least 1000 from UK and more than 3500 from France and rest of Europe (according to estimates obtained by intelligence circles from authorities in these countries).

The defence circles ask: “What has ISIS actually done on ground other than destroying Iraq, Libya and Syria and badly damaging the unity of the Islamic world. Whom are they serving and for what purpose; has ISIS ever launched an attack against Israel, their real master”?

The News was further informed that there is no reason to disbelieve that Pakistan has successfully flushed out the terrorism from its soil and that there is no footprint of ISIS, physically.

As regards the organization’s concentration in the neighbouring territories, the sources said, “The organization (ISIS) has centered itself in Afghanistan’s northern region, bordering with Pakistan.

However, Pakistan has taken serious and timely steps to strengthen the security and management of the Pak-Afghan border which have reinforced Pakistan’s defence and made the country impregnable”.

Failing in keeping their physical presence inside Pakistan, ISIS has switched to a different strategy and that is targeting the educated youth of Pakistan through internet.

Pakistani authorities are fully aware of these developments and are taking pre-emptive measures to forestall these things and there is no likelihood, at all, of such outfits becoming monsters.