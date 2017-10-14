Commerce group result

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced the result of Grade12 commerce students on Friday.

BEIK Chairman Inam Ahmed declared the result of Higher Secondary Schools Certificate (HSSC) part-II annual examination-2017 in a ceremony held at the board’s committee room. All top positions were secured by Tabani’s College students.

As per the result, Muhammad Shayan Siddiqui secured the first position with obtaining 972 marks out of 1100. The second position was acquired by Eman Shahid with receiving 964, while Farnaz Faisal secured 958 marks and stood third.

As many as 35,544 students were registered, of whom 35,179 appeared for the exams and 15,631 were declared successful.

Moreover, 146 candidates secured A-one grade, 1,262 students got A grade, 3,236 bagged grade B grade, 5,228 got C grade and 5,183 students managed to get grade