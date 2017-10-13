Bus project practical work being launched on Oct 19

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has announced to inaugurate the construction and implementation work of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project on October 19.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed all the concerned to strictly follow the timeline fixed for the project, said an official handout.

“The quality of work should be ensured without any waste of time. The project should be completed within six months,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Transport Malik Shah Muhammad, Member Provincial Assembly Shaukat Yousafzai, administrative secretaries, commissioner Peshawar and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) director general.

The chief minister directed to remove all the irritants and obstructions in the project.

The officials concerned engaged in the project were given different tasks and warned against any lethargy in the process of the project.

Meanwhile, the chief minister presided over another meeting that focused on different reaches of the BRT, upgrading seven feeding routes and the overall sketch of the construction work of the bus rapid transit project.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Transport, Shah Muhammad, Commissioner of Peshawar Fakhre Alam, head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, PDA chief, representatives of the Asian Development Bank.

A plan was decided for the mixed vehicular traffic entering the route of the main corridor of BRT. There would be an elevated station at Karkhano Market for the project.

The financial, technical and administrative packages for the project were settled as well.

The chief minister directed to upgrade the feeding roads and start work on the future connectivity along with needs and requirements of integrating the whole Peshawar region to the BRT for a comprehensive solution to all traffic-related issues.

He also asked for additional land acquisition and plan to compensate all those affected by the BRT project.

He also directed to issue notices to Frontier Works Organisation for the delayed response to the completion of shifting and relocating of utilities.

It was informed that supply of buses would be complete at the end of April next year because the project would be completed within a record period of six months.

The first batch of the buses would start reaching and operating when the corridor of the project is ready.

However, the chief minister asked the quarters concerned to coordinate for the supply of buses in Peshawar under the already decided procurement schedule.