Neither took dictation nor will I do in future, says NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday vowed to restore the Bureau’s prestige, saying that the principle of accountability for all would be strictly implemented and all investigations will be conducted within a given time instead of lingering on for years.

“I neither took dictation nor will I do in future and I had always given verdicts according to law,” he said while addressing NAB officers of the NAB headquarters and Rawalpindi Bureau after taking charge as Chairman NAB. He said all cases filed by NAB to accountability courts, high courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan would be followed effectively and the Bureau’s stance would be presented before them as per the law and evidences to help retrieve looted money from corrupt elements, besides, taking them to task. He said corruption could not be eliminated until NAB officials adopt zero tolerance policy and adhere to transparency, merit and honesty.

Justice Javed Iqbal directed the NAB officers to work with due diligence without being influenced, saying, “You belong to an institution which is mandated to curb the menace of corruption from the country. People are having high hopes from this institution.

“You are aware of the fact that corruption is the root cause of all evils and if you receive any application against any department/individual, you must look into the matter according to law of the land,” he told the officers. The NAB chairman said the officers should not act against any innocent person and hurt his integrity, however, corrupt people must be dealt with an iron hand and references be filed to concerned accountability courts by adhering to all requirements of law and justice.

Justice Javed Iqbal warned that all those officials who mishandled their powers would have no place in NAB. “I will personally monitor the performance of all officials and a visible difference will be seen in the Bureau’s performance in coming months,” he added.