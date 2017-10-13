Four more testify in Mashal murder case

HARIPUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court adjourned on Thursday the hearing into the Mashal Khan lynching case till October 18 after recording the statements of four more witnesses here. According to prosecution counsel Sardar Rauf, Special judge of ATC Fazale Subhan Khan recorded the testimonies of four official witnesses identified as Kosar Khan, Gulsher Khan, Alamzeb Khan and Sabz Ali Khan. The court abandoned the evidence of three witnesses identified as Saiful Islam, Ayub Shah and Munir. According to Sardar Rauf, a total 35 witnesses have recorded statements in the Mashal Khan lynching case to date.