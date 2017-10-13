Death toll hits 54 as two more die of dengue in KP

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the dengue virus reached 54 as two more patients died of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. Officials of the Dengue Response Unit of the provincial Health Department said that a patient Sagheer Ahmad,30, died at the Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad.

They said the victim was a resident of Mansehra and was admitted to the Ayub Teaching Hospital on October 1. He lost the battle for life at the hospital on Thursday. Another patient, Nazira Bibi,65, died at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar. She was the resident of Achini area in the provincial capital. She was admitted to KTH on October 5.

With the fresh casualties, the death toll from dengue in the province reached 54. Meanwhile, a total of 1,646 patients underwent tests for the fever at various hospitals across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of these 399 were diagnosed dengue positive. As many as 153 more patients were admitted to various hospitals while 124 were discharged after providing medical assistance. Around 418 patients were being treated at various hospitals across the province.